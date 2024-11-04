Mrs Hinch reveals she’s expecting third child in heartwarming video

Mrs Hinch is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Hinchliffe, who is known as Mrs Hinch to her fans, as she has announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her third child.

When opening up about her pregnancy, Sophie admitted this baby is “a special gift from heaven”, as her dad tragically passed away in April of this year.

The cleaning influencer shared her baby news on social media alongside an emotional video that features her husband, Jamie, and their sons, five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

The clip shows the family painting a message on a wall that reads, ‘Baby boy #3’. During the footage, Ronnie and Lennie are wearing ‘Big bro’ hoodies and cuddle with their mum’s blossoming baby bump.

Sophie captioned the touching video, “‘Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love’ ILYD”.

“Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3. Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers”.

She went on to add, “Bring on the absolute carnage boys @mrhinchhome”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Sophie and her family.

Former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague wrote, “Oh my goodness. I am so so so happy for you”.

“Awwwwww congratulations bub lovely news”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou.

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips said, “Congratulations to your beautiful family, what a blessing”.

Mrs Hinch’s dad sadly passed away on April 25 of this year. When speaking about his passing online, Sophie penned, “My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down”.

“A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving Dad, Our boys beloved Grandad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going. Until we meet and sing together again”.