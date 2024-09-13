Mrs Hinch discusses ‘visitation dream’ following dad’s death

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has reached out to fans following the heartbreaking death of her dad.

The cleaning influencer’s dad tragically passed away ‘suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept’ on April 25 of this year.

Mrs Hinch has now opened up about her experience of dealing with grief and mentioned having a ‘visitation dream’.

Posting a tearful video of herself talking to her 4.8M Instagram followers, Sophie said, “Hello everyone. I just wanted to ask you all something because it is unbelievable the support on here and things, right? But I thought I was doing alright or managing a bit yesterday”.

“I was helping one of my best friends move house and was cleaning the old house and just keeping really busy and then I had a dream last night”.

Through tears, the mum-of-two continued, “I don’t understand how we have this grief that’s with us all the time but when you try and do better, you’re sort of knocked back on the floor again”.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

“But yeah, I don’t know really. I’m just wondering and I was googling at like 5 o’clock this morning the visitation dreams and things”.

She closed off her canid conversion about grief by admitting, “I don’t know. I just feel like I really want to try and do better and I can’t. I don’t know if anyone’s got any sort of advice on starting again”.

Last month, the social media star unveiled the tattoo tribute she got in memory of her late dad.

The meaningful ink, which is written in her dad’s handwriting, says ‘Bubber x’, a nickname her dad used to call her.

At the time, she confessed, “Send the texts, the WhatsApp’s, and emails. But a gentle reminder… to still leave those handwritten notes on the side. I will always be Bubber x”.