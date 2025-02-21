Mrs Hinch announces birth of her third child & shares cute name

Sophie Hinchliffe is now a mother-of-three!

The cleaning influencer has announced that she has given birth to her third child, alongside her husband Jamie Hinchliffe.

The couple have welcomed another baby boy, joining their other two sons in their family – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

Sophie – who is also known to her fans as Mrs Hinch – took to social media last night to confirm the wonderful news of her little boy’s arrival.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old unveiled an adorable snap of her newborn sleeping, as well as two candid snaps of herself and Jamie, taken after the birth of their son.

In the caption of her post, Sophie went on to share her baby boy’s full name and date of birth.

“Welcome to the world Vinnie Alan Barker Hinchliffe. Born 18th February at 12:21pm, 6lb7oz,” she penned.

Sophie also noted that her son’s birth has a special connection to her late dad, who passed away suddenly last April.

“Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world In the month we needed him most, February. February is my Dad's birthday month, my birthday month… And now, it’s our Vinnie's,” she explained.

“The signs, the comfort, the joy, you really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie. Now it’s time to meet your beautiful big brothers, and start the next chapter in our Hinch story,” Sophie wrote, adding: “@mrhinchhome I love you beyond words. [I love you Dad], I feel you Barker always xx.”

Following her emotional announcement, many of Sophie’s fellow stars have since been sending their well-wishes.

“How incredible. Congratulations to your perfect little family,” commented influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

“Huge congratulations to you all. Such a beautiful name for a beautiful little boy,” replied former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

“Welcome to the world little one,” added Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon, who is a close friend of Sophie’s.

Sophie initially announced her pregnancy with Jamie on November 3, writing on Instagram at the time: “Ronnie and Lennie's Baby Brother, Our Baby Boy No.3 Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers.”