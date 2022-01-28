Movie Night! 3 fun-filled films on the telly this evening

It’s Friday at last, and frankly all we want to do is order a takeaway, put our feet up and sink into a rom-com or two.

If you, too, are in desperate need of a chilled, Friday night in front of the telly, then you’re in luck! Three of our favourite films are airing on TV this evening, and we couldn’t be more delighted.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — an emotional drama, a feel-good comedy or a suspenseful thriller — there’s a movie for everyone. All you have to do is gather the snacks, stick the wine in the fridge and get cosy, because tonight is movie night!

Here’s a rundown on the three fantastic films airing on TV this evening.

Manchester By The Sea – RTÉ Two, 9:30pm

If you’re in the mood for a drama to pull at your heart-strings, then this is the movie for you. After his brother's death, Lee Chandler is named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew, Patrick. This forces him to return to his hometown and confront his past, whether he likes it or not. Starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges.

Second Act – Virgin Media One, 9pm

One of our favourite J Lo films, Second Act is perfect if you’re having a girls night. It follows Maya, a lady with little educational qualification but an abundance of street smarts. Against all odds, Maya lands a job in a prestigious corporate firm because a friend created a fake profile for her online. While this may sound like a dream come true, Maya is now forced to live the lie convincingly. The only question is, how long can she keep it up? Starring Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens.

The Day After Tomorrow – Film Four, 6:40pm

On a more serious note, this apocalyptic thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat this evening. The 2004 film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Sela Ward, takes place in New York City during a catastrophic climate disaster.