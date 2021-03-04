Mother’s Day beauty gifts that are the perfect pampering treat!

Every year, Mother’s Day reminds us how important it is to celebrate the incredible women in our lives whether that be your mum, your grandmother, godmother or a mothering figure. March 14th is the perfect day to spoil them with some long overdue indulgence. We have put together our favourite beauty products to pamper the mum in your life this Mother's Day – because we all need a little TLC these days.

Clarins Double Serum Gift Set (RRP €72.00)

For a gift that your mum is sure to love, McCabe's Pharmacy in Dundrum Town Centre has a Clarins Double Serum value pack for €72 which comes with a Clarins Double Serum 30ml, Micellular Water 50ml and their Beauty Flash Balm 15ml, which when used together will give a youthful glow to the skin. Buy here.

La Vie Est Belle Soleil Cristal by Lancôme (RRP €117.00)

The new La Vie Est Belle Soleil Cristal fragrance by Lancôme has also just landed. This perfume has a beautiful and feminine scent with oriental notes which is perfect for Spring. Furthermore, you will receive a free gift when you buy two or more Lancôme products at McCabes Pharmacy in Dundrum Town Centre. Buy here.

L’occitane Luxury Divine Face Care Collection (RRP €110.00)

Your mum will adore this luxurious anti-ageing routine to deliver firmer, smoother and younger-looking skin. The award-winning Divine Face Care Collection from L’Occitane has a powerful anti-ageing formula which restores, regenerates and reveals younger-looking skin that glows with vitality.

Supercharge your mum’s skin with this skincare gift which includes:

Oil-To-Milk Facial Make-up Remover – A pH friendly make-up remover which leaves skin feeling cleansed, smoother, energised and purified from daily urban grime, Immortelle Precious Essential Water – An alcohol-free toner that removes traces of make-up and helps to soothe skin thanks to its fresh and enveloping texture and Immortelle Divine Cream – A divine cream that brings supreme nutrition to the skin and fights all the signs of ageing, so you can face up to the passing of time with absolute serenity.

The gift comes in L’Occitane’s pretty signature gift box. Buy here.

MARC JACOBS Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Spring 75ml Limited Edition (RRP €90.00)

Fresh. Uplifting. Vibrant.

Three new sparkling scents dressed in shades of green and pink, that capture the airy essence of nature and the innocence of spring, the daisy spring limited edition perfume for her are a seasonal twist on the classic daisy fragrances. Daisy Marc Jacobs eau so fresh spring is a comforting fresh scent with notes of green tea blossom, matcha and a bright burst of pink pepper.

Transport yourself to a world of blooming daisies and lush greenery with the Daisy Marc Jacobs spring limited edition perfume. Buy here.

Ayu Limited-Edition Gift Set it (RRP €75.00)

Also available is a limited-edition gift set containing an Ayu Lip Kit of choice in addition to the Glamour Eye Shadow Palette and a stylish, yet practical Ayu signature cosmetic bag. Buy here.

Ultraceuticals Brightening Moisturiser Cream (RRP €61.00)

This Ultraceuticals moisturiser cream is brand new to the Irish market and can also be used in conjunction with other products from the Ultra Brightening Range. It contains potent ingredients including Essential Fatty Acids Complex, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalene to help support the skin’s moisturisation whilst nourishing the skin’s lipid barrier. The creamy texture contains a natural aroma extracted from plants which leaves the skin feeling perfectly hydrated for up to 24 hours – helping to improve overall skin hydration and radiance after four weeks of use. Buy here.

Eminence Arctic Berry Peel & Peptide Illuminating System (RRP €130.00)

Eminence is an innovative organic brand that gives the same, if not better, results than pharmaceutical-led brands. Eminence harnesses the organic chemistry power of plants and nature to create luxury spa, results-driven skincare. New this year is their Arctic Berry Peel & Peptide Illuminating System.

Your mum will restore her skin’s radiance with this innovative three-step peel and peptide system which awakens the skin’s natural inner beauty using an exquisite blend of arctic berries, lingonberry seed oil and hibiscus seed extract.

It happens in three steps: (1) exfoliation using the Arctic Berry Enzyme Exfoliant, (2) activation – with the Arctic Berry Advanced Peel Activator and (3) illumination with the Arctic Berry Peptide Radiance cream.

Results include improved skin clarity and texture; revitalised and luminous complexion and the visible signs of ageing appear reduced.

Visit the Eminence website for more information.

No7 Mother's Day Bundle (RRP €70.00)

Spoil her this Mother’s Day with the ultimate pampering package from No7. Packed with goodies from the NEW Radiance+ Illuminating Hydrogel Eye Masks that works to instantly to brighten, reduce puffiness and awaken eyes, to the Beautiful Skin Perfecting Body Polish for luxurious, silky smooth skin. Make Mum feel really special this Mother's Day with a wonderful gift she'll love!

This bundle contains:

No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask 100ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Moisturising Body Serum 200ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Daily Handcream SPF15 75ml

No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Cleansing Wipes 30s

No7 Beautiful Skin Perfecting Body Polish 200ml

No7 Laboratories LINES CORRECTING Booster Serum 15ml

No7 The Full 360 Ultra Mascara Black

No7 Radiance+ Illuminating Hydrogel Eye Masks 5 x 3g

No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum 6ml

No7 Strength and Grow Treatment 10ml

Buy here.

The Body Shop Drops of Youth Duo (RRP €65.00)

The Body Shop wants to celebrate healthy skin at every age with the Drops of Youth skincare products. Drops Of Youth help to promote fresher, healthier-looking skin, all enriched with nature-inspired ingredients for the faces that smile, know, care and laugh with us. Purchase online here.

Libre by Yves Saint Laurent (RRP from €76.00)

Libre: a grand floral Eau de Parfum, with an unequivocal YSL twist. The burning sensuality of the orange blossom flowers from Morocco, twisted with the aromatic boldness of lavender from France. Lavender, traditionally used in male perfumery, is given an ultra-feminine facet culminating in a scent with a uniquely androgynous attitude. Crafted by master perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaïm, the bottle is a couture statement featuring a black asymmetric cap like a sexy couture dress, gold chains around the neck that are reminiscent of the iconic YSL it-bags, completed with the timeless Yves Saint Laurent logo. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Liz Earle Instant Radiance Collection (€42 worth €87.50)

Treat your mum and her skin to an instant radiance boost with Liz Earle’s lovingly curated hydrating ritual. The set contains the Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser, the Gentle Face Exfoliator, the Hydrating Cream Mask, and the Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic. Any of us love a good skincare set, especially one that will make our skin feel nourished and give us that glow; any mum certainly will too! Available from Boots.ie.

McCauley's Pharmacy Chloe EDT 30ml (RRP €56.00)

Looking for the perfect gift for a Fragrance lover? We’ve found the perfect gift to quench your loved one’s aspirations for the perfect Mother's Day! Treat her to notes of Citrus and Rose with hints of wonderful Patchouli; all expertly backed by silk. This wonderful Cypriote-Style Scent is perfect for everyday use: at home; or at work!

Made with distilled rose water, L'Eau de Chloé for a feeling of pure freshness. Zests of citrus mingle with rose petals and slowly the patchouli appears in sophisticated strokes, like the delicate silk lining of an impeccable dress. Buy here.

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF (RRP €79.00)

Keep the mum in your life glowing this Mother’s Day, by treating her to one of Dermalogica's everyday heroes – after all, that is exactly what our mums are. This broad-spectrum moisturiser helps combat the appearance of skin ageing and helps minimise the appearance of skin ageing with this medium-weight, emollient daily moisturiser with Broad Spectrum SPF50. Antioxidant white tea, rich in polyphenols and a unique polypeptide help improve the appearance of photoaged skin.

NEW Yon-Ka Paris Beauty Boxes

There is nothing nicer than receiving a thoughtful beauty gift set and Yon-Ka’s Beauty Boxes will make your mum smile as they are the perfect gift to treat her this Mother’s Day. Choose from the Yon-Ka Beauty Box Detox (RRP €74.00) which contains Vital Defense 50ml and Gommage Yon-Ka 50ml or Yon-Ka Beauty Box Vitality, (RRP €53.00) with Pamplemousse PS 50ml along with Yon-Ka Crème Mains 50ml. Buy here.

Codex Beauty Labs Pamper Care Kit (RRP €60 – worth €85)

Keep your mum’s skin calm and hydrated this Mother’s Day with this gift set, which includes the nourishing Skin Superfood Hydration Solution and two energising, skin-softening bar soaps. All products are packed full of clinically proven effective ingredients that blend the science of plant biology with biotech innovations to leave skin softer, smoother and protect the microbiome. As with all Codex Beauty Labs products, each product in the Pamper Care Kit undergoes rigorous testing to ensure efficacy – with the data to back it up. The set includes an Invigorating Soap (120g), Heart Soap (120g) and Bia Skin Superfood Hydration Solution (75ml) and it is suitable for all skin types. Buy here.

Pestle & Mortar Hydration Duo Set (RRP €82.00)

Treat dry, parched skin to The Hydrating Duo Gift Set from Pestle & Mortar. Combining a best-selling serum and award-winning moisturiser, the kit promises to replenish and revitalise as it fights signs of ageing. Expect a smooth, radiant complexion with minimised lines and wrinkles.

The set contains Pure Hyaluronic Serum (30ml, an ultra-hydrating formula with a convenient dropper applicator for mess-free use. Infused with a cocktail of beneficial ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and antioxidant Vitamin E, the quick-absorbing serum delivers intense moisture and hydration, whilst plumping and firming skin to reveal a smoother, younger-looking appearance. Also contains Hydrating Moisturiser (50ml). During the ageing process, the skin's collagen production decreases, causing it to become thinner with visible signs of sagging. An antioxidant-rich blend of Pomegranate, Green Tea and Vitamin E work to firm, plump and soften skin naturally, whilst defending against the damaging effects of free radicals and environmental aggressors. Buy here.

Online Skincare Consultation with Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare

If your mum has lost her beauty mojo and isn’t sure what to use or how to look after her skin, then this is the perfect gift for her. Valerie Osborn is the doyenne of skincare knowledge and advice in Ireland. An Online Skincare Consultation with Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare including a bespoke homecare plan cost €100, which is fully redeemable when purchasing your prescribed products to the value of or over €250 from www.valerieosborne.com.

Nimue Anti-Aging Eye Cream (RRP €57.00)

A light textured, anti-ageing eye cream that hydrates, plumps wrinkles, improves elasticity and smoothes lines around the eye area. This dual action formula prevents and repairs signs of ageing. Buy here.

Environ Focus on Younger Looking Skin Solution Bundle from Millies.ie (RRP €141.00 usually €198.00)

This is another beautifully presented skincare gift option for Mother’s Day. This best-selling skincare solution bundle is enriched with Vitamin A, peptides and antioxidants and will reduce the appearance of fine lines, ageing and support healthy looking skin. Perfect for skincare enthusiasts and beginners alike, this trio of products is ideal for mothers looking to up their skincare game. The set includes: Vita-Peptide Eye Gel, Tri Bio Botanical Revival Masque and complimentary full-size Vita-Antioxidant AVST moisturiser of your choice (levels 1-5). Beginners to the range should choose AVST 1 as it’s a great. Buy here.

Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours Gift Set (RRP €102.00)

Everything she need to take care of her skin at night pre or post party and wake up beautiful the next day. Including the New Advanced Night Repair Serum with fast repair + youth-generating power. Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Creme deeply replenishes and renews the look of skin. Plus, Eye Supercharged Complex for bright, visibly revived eyes,full-size cleanser and face mask, and more, all in a travel bag.

This exceptional skincare collection includes a deluxe travel bag filled with:

• Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam, 100ml (full-size)

• Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Power Foil Mask, size (full-size)

• Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, 5ml (deluxe travel size)

• New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex II, 7ml (deluxe travel size)

• Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Intensive Restorative Creme, 15ml(deluxe travel size)

• Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion, 4.6ml (deluxe travel size)

Buy here.

Thalgo Spiruline Boost Beauty Set (RRP €58.00)

The Thalgo Spiruline Boost Beauty Set includes two of their must have products which will bring a smile to your mum’s face. It includes:

Energising Anti-Pollution Gel-Cream (50ml) – This gel-cream enriched in energising Spirulina and boosted in Marine Magnesium, contains an algae complex that forms an invisible protective film on the surface of the skin. This true “shield” protects the skin from external stress factors and works to prevent fine polluting particles from settling on the skin.

Energising Detoxifying Serum (10ml) – This serum with a fresh and translucent texture is ultra-concentrated in energising Spirulina and boosted with Marine Magnesium. It intensely revives the skin's natural radiance and smooths first wrinkles. Buy here.

Skin Formulas Hydration Heaven Duo (RRP €65.00)

This Oil Cleanser & Hydra Hyaluronic Acid duo effortlessly lift away makeup and impurities with the transformative velvety oil to soothing milk emulsion cleanser to reveal a beautifully fresh face. Complete skin’s total replenishment with the lightweight, instantly absorbable hyaluronic acid serum to not only stimulate skin’s hydration, but the natural production of hyaluronic acid and collagen for long-lasting healthier, plumper skin. Available from Meaghers, Shaws, Dunnes Stores beauty and online www.skinformulas.ie .

DIOR Capture Totale Total Age-Defying Intense Ritual (RRP €105.00)

Discover the Capture Totale total age-defying intense ritual in an exclusive set, for firmer and more toned looking skin, visibly reduced wrinkles' appearance and total radiance for the face.

The set features:

Capture Totale Super Potent Serum, 10 ml. The serum enriched with a self-vectorised hyaluronic acid for an instant smoothing effect. The skin instantly appears more supple, wrinkles look visibly smoothed.

Capture Totale Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Eye Cream, 5 ml. The eye contour creme for eyes that look revitalised, freed from the marks of time, stress and fatigue.

Capture Totale Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Creme, 50 ml. The moisutrising and strengthening skin creme that helps correct the appearance of visible signs of aging: wrinkles and fine lines, loss of firmness and radiance as well as colour imperfections.

Buy here.

Sarah Keary, SK Collection 9 Piece Pop up Professional Make-Up Brush Set (RRP €89.00)

The SK Collection is a stunning 9-piece pop up make-up brush set, containing the key tools of the trade that will bring her make up bag to life and ensure she creates the look she's aiming for – whether it is a fresh dewy glow by day or a more dramatic finish, for a night out on the town. The SK Collection comprises powder, foundation, flat foundation, contour, eye duo, eye blender, eye shader, liner/brow and lip brushes, presented in a sleek pop-up navy zip case, ideal for life on the go and regular touch-ups. The brushes are made of the finest sable, designed for the best application technique, with each function outlined in gold on the sophisticated navy handle. Available here.