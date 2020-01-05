‘More than one’: Cheryl reveals her plans to have another child soon

Cheryl has opened up about her desire to have more children. The singer, who is a mum to two-year-old Bear, revealed her plans to expand her family.

The Love Made Me Do It singer spoke to The Times about her plans to find a sperm donor. She told the publication that she is hoping to welcome her second child soon.

She said she hopes to have “more than one” child in the future, however, she is concerned that time may not be on her side.

Speaking about having another child, she says: “It makes me very happy.”

She continued: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but … You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”

The mum explained that she will find a sperm donor abroad, “You can get it from abroad. Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, ‘That’s my child!’?” she joked.

“There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about,” she added.

Cheryl shares her son Bear with her former partner Liam Payne. Their little boy is set to turn three-years-old in March and the Fight For This Love singer said he’s still the best thing that happened to her.

“I’m so happy now. I am happy with who I am and where I am in my life, and with my situation … My son. I didn’t need to choose him. He chose me! And it’s changed my world view. It’s changed everything for me in the best way,” the doting mum gushed.