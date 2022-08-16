More than 5,000 Capri-Suns have been recalled due to contamination

You might want to check your cupboards as a popular juice drink has been recalled by the manufacturer due to a contamination incident.

Kraft Heinz has recalled 5,760 cases of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry, after reports that the drink was inadvertently contaminated with a cleaning solution during the manufacturing process.

“The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavoured Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected,” their statement read.

The affected products include a ‘Best When Used By’ date of June 25, 2023.

The company was made aware of the issue after a number of customers complained about the drink’s taste.

If you have any of these affected drinks in your home then it’s been advised that you stop consuming them immediately and return them to the shop where you purchased them from for a full refund.