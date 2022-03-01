Moonpig launches in Ireland with FREE card offer!

After taking the UK by storm, online greetings card giant Moonpig has announced it has officially landed in Ireland, and they’re here to spread the joy across the nation with a free card for new customers, available until 23rd March*.

The new range of over 24,000 cards is set to help the nation celebrate every occasion. From birthdays and anniversaries to Mother’s Day & St. Patrick’s Day, Moonpig has curated a wide range of cards with funny, sentimental, and trending designs to choose from. There are also tons of personalised and photo upload cards for the heartfelt messages and big moments, as well as non-customised designs for everyday occasions, like saying ‘Thank You', ‘Congratulations’ or even ‘Just a note to say’.

For the launch, Moonpig has teamed up with local illustrators and designers, to create over 300 unique cards, celebrating Irish culture, with many exclusive to Moonpig. Collections from beloved local Irish artists such as Twisted Doodles, Coakleys, Floillustrate, Jacky Sheridan, and Conor Merriman are now available to buy.

Shoppers can now go the extra mile by adding a gift to their order, with a selection of Gins, Whisky & bottles of bubbly to choose from, as well as a selection of local Irish chocolates including luxury confectionery brands such as Butlers or Lily O’Briens. And for those who always leave sending gifts and cards to the last minute, Moonpig also has you covered, offering same-day dispatch within Ireland for all card and gift orders placed before 4 pm Monday–Friday. So, when you’ve not got a stamp or the time to pop to the shops, Moonpig is ready and waiting in the palm of your hand.

Speaking about the Irish launch, Moonpig CEO Nickyl Raithatha said, “We’re really pleased to be launching in Ireland with the largest range of cards on the market, and a fantastic selection of gifts. The collection we are launching with is both unique and relevant for every occasion and we hope our Irish customers enjoy sharing these exclusive designs and gifts with friends and family. We are also so pleased to have been working with local Irish artists to ensure we showcase the best in local card design."

Ensuring Irish customers never miss a moment, Moonpig has launched a dedicated Irish website and app, so it’s never been easier to show someone you care. Customers can set reminders, upload handwritten messages from their phones, and personalise orders to perfection, all from the comfort of their own sofa!

Commenting on the Irish launch, Head of Cards for Moonpig Sarah-Jane Porter said, “Moonpig is delighted to be launching in Ireland with an unmatched range of fun and diverse cards, something we couldn’t have achieved without the help of the many talented local artists. We’ve really enjoyed collaborating with all the designers who truly lent their personal style to the designs, creating ranges from humorous to heart-warming. We hope we’ll be able to help put a smile on people’s faces on any occasion, big or small."

The full range of cards and gifts can be viewed on the Irish Moonpig website here, priced €3.29 – €5.99 EUR. To redeem the free card offer, customers just need to add FREECARD at the checkout until 23rd March 2022 (terms and conditions apply).