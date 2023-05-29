Montana Brown teases fans with final ‘bumpdate’ as due date looms

Montana Brown is preparing to become a mum for the first time!

The former Love Island star is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

The reality star is expected to give birth to a baby boy very soon, and as her due date looms, Montana has been treating her followers to some adorable ‘bumpdates’.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 27-year-old decided to share three stunning snaps of herself posing with her growing bump.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

The expectant mum allowed her belly to be on full show for the mini photoshoot, as she chose to wear a casual white crop top and skirt.

“can’t wait to meet you, already love him so much,” Montana gushed in the caption of her post.

“even if you made my belly button look like a bumhole,” the mum-to-be added jokingly.

Many of Montana’s fellow famous faces have since taken to her comments section to share their delight over the brand new images.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

“Hahah I feel you!” replied model Jada Sezer, who is currently expecting twins.

“Too much,” wrote influencer Milly Hobbs, alongside a red heart emoji.

Capital FM radio presenter Will Manning also showcased his adoration with a heart-eyes emoji.

These final ‘bumpdates’ from Montana come just a few weeks after she enjoyed a luxurious river boat baby shower to mark her pregnancy.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

Hailing the celebrations as the “baby shower of dreams,” the TV star shared a few images from the big day, including one of herself and Mark beaming and cradling her blossoming bump.

“feeling so lucky we have the most supportive and kind women around us to celebrate baby boys arrival. My beautiful friends organised this surprise shower for me,” Montana penned at the time.

“thank you to all my wonderful friends for being a part of the special day,” she added.