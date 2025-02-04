Montana Brown reveals sweet snaps of son as he reaches new milestone

Montana Brown is celebrating big milestones for her son, Jude.

The former Love Island star welcomed Jude into the world in June 2023 with her fiancé, Mark O’Connor.

The couple announced the birth of their first daughter, Miley, in January of this year.

As she settles into life with two little ones, Montana has opened up about a cute milestone for Jude as she revealed he got his first-ever haircut. She also shared that she has signed him up for his first football club.

On Instagram, Montana posted heartwarming snaps to her 1.1M followers that show her son showcasing his fresh trim while smiling at the camera and doing a thumbs-up.

In the caption of the sweet post, she wrote, “Jude had his first haircut my boy is growing up so fast I can’t cope”.

“I’ve also signed him up to do his first ever football club this weekend which is so exciting, he is obsessed with footballs and might I say he is quite good at kicking too”.

Montana also went on to admit, “So nice spending more time with him now I’ve healed properly”.

The former reality star recently opened up about her experience since the birth of her second child.

Alongside snaps of her and her children, Montana explained, “2 weeks of baby bliss. the jump from one to two has been interesting, naturally I’m more with Miley and Mark is now spending more time with Jude so I feel like Jude isn’t very happy with me”.

“I’m sure it will settle but I’m actually really enjoying the newborn phase. I’m finding it easier than the adjustment from 0-1 maybe because it’s not all so new and I knew what to expect but I definitely feel guilty not spending as much time with Jude”, she continued before adding, “Trying to soak up all the little moments as I feel really lucky”.