Montana Brown reflects on her pregnancy ahead of second child’s birth

Montana Brown has been reflecting on her pregnancy so far!

In July, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé Mark O’Connor. The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Jude, whom they welcomed last June.

Now, as she prepares to give birth to a baby girl, Montana has opened up about her pregnancy journey so far.

Earlier today, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to ask her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, Montana was asked if she found it “easy” to conceive her second child.

“We had lots of weddings this year and it was our first time away from Jude so we said if it didn't happen over summer period we would look more into it. But I really wanted a more relaxed approach this time round as I was doing all of the ovulation sticks, monitoring temp/ cycles and being very regimented first time round which was really frustrating when it didn't happen,” the reality star explained.

“This time round, it happened within a month of trying which was great. We just said we would enjoy the weddings we were going to, baby free and not think too much into it + I feel very lucky it happened the way it did,” she added.

The expectant mum was later asked if she has found it difficult to look after Jude during her pregnancy.

“It was really rough during first trimester as I was so wiped and nauseous. Then recently I’ve been quite ill randomly with sick and tummy bugs which has been horrible. But Jude is quite mellow so I'm extremely grateful. He just sat with me and watched films when I needed to have a slower paced day,” she praised.

Montana also confirmed that she is “manifesting” to have a home birth with her baby daughter.

“She’s still breech so I just think it’s important that I have the right midwives to support me on that. She’s also looking a little bit small so we just need to weigh up all of the options. We’ll see,” she stated.