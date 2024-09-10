Molly-Mae reaches out to fans after opening up about new brand

Molly-Mae Hague has been sharing more details about her upcoming fashion brand.

The former Love Island star delighted fans when she announced her latest project, a fashion brand called Maebe, earlier this week.

Sharing a new update about Maebe, Molly has reached out to fans to thank them for their support after admitting she ‘knows the journey ahead may not be perfect’.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself modelling some clothing items from the new range to her 8.3M followers.

In the caption of the image, she explained, “I just wanted to take a moment to share how incredibly GRATEFUL I am for your amazing response to @maebestore. I can't tell you how that feels after coming up to 3 years in the making. To actually be able to talk about it with you now feels very surreal”.

“I've been very lucky to work on some incredible projects and with some very special people in my career, many who I have learned so much from and will take into what is definitely the most special project so far”.

Credit: Molly Mae Hague Instagram

“Maebe has been so personal, so intense and such a beautiful and creative outlet for me personally and over the next few weeks I feel like you are really going to see how true to me Maebe is and also what it has taken to get this far”.

Molly-Mae went on to confess, “I know the journey ahead may not be perfect, especially doing this on my own. It was very important for me to take full ownership and the complete lead with Maebe, of course with the help of a very small team who I adore”.

“This has been a project I've poured my heart and soul into, I am so proud of what I've created. Though I'm learning as I go, I promise to do the best I can for all of our future Maebe customers & community and I can't wait for you to be a part of it all. There's so much to come to connect us all and that makes me really excited”.

The former reality star closed off her caption by adding, “I never ever take your support for granted. I really am the luckiest girl in the world to have you all. I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Molly”.

The new insight comes after Hague showcased a video that reveals snippets from photoshoots for her new brand.

Alongside the clip, she penned, “3 years in the making, I hope you love maebe as much as I’ve loved creating it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you all”.