Molly-Mae Hague unveils insight into baby Bambi’s Halloween party

by

Molly-Mae Hague knows how to celebrate Halloween in style!

The former Love Island finalist and her fiancé, boxer Tommy Fury, have been enjoying their first Halloween with their baby daughter Bambi, who was born in January.

The 24-year-old mum, who is known for her love of all things spooky, took to Instagram earlier today to reveal that she has treated her little girl to her very own Halloween party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

The abundance of snaps showcase Molly-Mae dressed up as wizard Harry Potter, and Bambi in a onesie of Sulley from Monsters Inc. Meanwhile, dad Tommy chose to go for something more frightening, as he dressed up as vampire Count Dracula.

The bash was hosted at the family-of-three’s lavish Manchester home. Alongside the traditional decorations of pumpkins, spider webs and skeletons, Molly-Mae also organised ‘Bambi’s BOO-tique’ – a playful shop window where guests could treat themselves to sweet delights.

For catering, the couple’s guests were greeted with a huge sharing platter, filled with both sweet and savoury treats. Molly-Mae even went for adorable personalised decorations, as she included bunting and cutlery with little Bambi on them, wearing a witch’s hat.

Credit: Molly-Mae-Hague Instagram

“Bambi’s BOO-gie Ball… best day ever!” the proud mum gushed in her caption.

Tommy also took to his own Instagram account to share some additional memories of the special day, including a candid photo of himself spending some quality time with Bambi once their guests had gone.

“Best day of the year. Happy Halloween!!!” he exclaimed alongside the images.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Many fans of the reality couple have since taken to their comments sections to express their joy at the party insight.

“The cutest Sulley I ever did see,” one follower penned.

“This is just the most perfect thing ever,” another added.

“The cutest family happy Halloween you all look amazing,” a third fan wrote.

