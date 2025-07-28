Molly-Mae Hague reflects on claims she has become ‘out of touch’

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on recent commentary about her lifestyle.

Last week, the former Love Island finalist was criticised for claiming that she has “not done one fun thing” during the summer months, despite going on luxurious trips to Wimbledon and Dubai.

Now, a few days on from the controversy, Molly-Mae – who shares her two-year-old daughter Bambi with her rekindled partner, Tommy Fury – has chosen to address the criticisms against her.

In her latest YouTube video, the 26-year-old got tearful as she reflected on a difficult morning with Bambi.

“I'm trying so hard to stay positive and have a really nice day, but… I feel like I need to keep my camera running all day so you can see. Every single thing is a huge problem. I can’t even get her socks and shoes on,” she explained.

“I don't care who tells me I am out of touch with reality or all this stuff that's going on on TikTok at the minute. I don't care. I'm not going to not talk about it,” Molly-Mae continued, before Bambi cried out in the background: “Mummy, where’s Daddy?”

In a later clip, the influencer admitted the reality of rekindling her romance with Tommy.

“I feel like I don't want to talk about anything controversial anymore. In my last video, I said some things I probably could have worded better. Even with all the motherhood stuff that I am talking about at the minute, it's all just a lot,” she confessed.

“One thing about me is that I can’t hide anything. If I’m feeling down or feeling something, you’re going to know about it. I think it’s better that way,” Molly-Mae detailed.

“I've seen so many comments saying, ‘[My sister] Zoe is more the dad’. I only vlog when I’m not with Tommy. I am with Tommy literally 80% of the week and he is with Bambi the majority of the week,” she continued.

“I vlog when we are here and he is at his [house] because it's just something that I am not ready to open up with yet,” Molly-Mae noted, before concluding: “We’re still figuring out life and living situations. I'm just not quite ready to vlog like we used to together."