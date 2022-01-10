Molly Mae breaks her silence following podcast controversy

Former Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has finally broken her social media silence following quite a lot of online backlash she faced last week.

Recently the 22-year-old influencer appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, where she referenced a quote stating that we all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé, adding, “I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

“It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now,” she continued.

With clips of the podcast doing the rounds on social media, many people have been labelling Molly Mae “tone deaf” and “entitled”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this afternoon, Molly Mae referenced the controversy for the first time, apologising to anyone who was hurt by her words. “I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this…”

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent,” the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director said. “I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways, however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.”

Continuing, Molly Mae said, “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

“Love to you all, always x,” her statement concluded.