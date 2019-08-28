Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury charge fans THIS amount for selfies

According to The Mirror, Tommy Fury is charging fans £30 to take pictures with him at meet and greets in Blackpool this week, while girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague is requesting just £4.

The expensive package gives Love Island fans the opportunity to grab a photo with Tommy and get his autograph at a shopping centre tomorrow.

Tommy is said to be earning roughly £5,000-an-hour for his appearances, which could allow him to rake in over £100,000 by the end of 2019.

Tommy's girlfriend Molly-Mae is doing a PA at Loft nightclub in Perth tomorrow night and fans can pay just £4 for a meet-and-greet as well as a selfie with her.

They can also enjoy £2 drinks all night after free club entry. The reality show couple have been visiting clubs for lucrative personal appearances all over the UK and Ireland.

Tommy was in Scotland, Chester and Norwich for PAs last week, and Molly-Mae even took a private jet to Longford for one trip.

The pair, who met on the show and were runners up in the final, have spent a lot of time apart since leaving the villa.

Molly-Mae headed off to Los Angeles for a week as part of a £500,000 deal with with PrettyLittleThing, and Tommy was in Scotland when she returned.

The pair lost the £50,000 cash prize to Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill, with many fans arguing that they should have nabbed the prize considering they're the only official couple.

