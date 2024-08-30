Molly-Mae Hague admits Tommy Fury split has affected daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how her split from Tommy Fury has affected the pair’s daughter.

On August 14, fans of the former Love Island finalists were shocked when Molly-Mae announced that her relationship with Tommy had come to an end.

The pair, who first met on Love Island, had been together since the summer of 2019 and got engaged last July. In January of last year, Molly-Mae and Tommy became parents together with the birth of their daughter Bambi.

Now, a few weeks on from their split, Molly-Mae has broken her silence on the matter and has opened up about how it has affected Bambi.

Last night, the 25-year-old uploaded a new YouTube video, documenting her time at home last week.

In one clip, Molly-Mae shared that one-year-old Bambi has been struggling with “attachment issues” from her parents’ separation.

“I feel so incredibly close to her at the minute and she’s quite frankly obsessed with me, it’s scary. I literally can’t go to the toilet or leave the room or do anything without her crying her eyes out, which is not really ideal,” the mum-of-one explained.

“I think she is actually having a little bit of attachment issues at the minute. I think she can definitely sense that there’s changes and things that are strange at the minute. I can really feel that she can sense that, which is very interesting considering that she’s just a baby. She’s not even two yet,” Molly-Mae admitted.

“I feel like they’re just not stupid. They can really pick up on things,” she added.

At the beginning of her video, Molly-Mae directly addressed her split from Tommy and warned fans that she will never “spill the tea” about what happened.

“That was something that was never going to happen and it’s not something that I ever plan on doing, or talking about. The last two weeks have been very, very real, and it’s real life and it’s something we’ve been going through as privately as we can,” she confirmed, adding that she intends to keep “pushing forward”.