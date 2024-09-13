Molly-Mae fans react as she shares new update on fashion brand

Molly-Mae Hague has surprised her fans by sharing a big update on her new fashion brand.

Earlier this week, the former Love Island star announced that she would be launching her very own clothing brand called Maebe.

As fans wait for the first clothing drop to be released on September 29, Molly has decided to treat her fans to a new insight ahead of the launch.

Hague revealed she would be hosting a pop-up shop in London on September 21, ahead of the brand’s start date, which fans are invited to buy tickets for.

Opening up about the exciting news, Molly headed over to the official Maebe Instagram page to share details about the pop-up.

Molly posted Polaroid images of herself wearing an outfit from her clothing line with the message ‘See you there’, on them.

In the caption of the post, she said, “Did you think we’d make you wait until launch date to experience the brand?… We are hosting a POP UP!”.

“The event will be ticketed and will be held 9am-4pm, 21st September, Soho, London. More information to follow. Tickets and location to be released on Sunday, 15th, 6pm”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the surprising news. “Omg how exciting!! I hope I can get tickets”, wrote one fan.

A second commenter penned, “What a dream this would be”. “Tickets are gonna be harder to get then oasis”, joked another fan.

Molly-Mae then spoke on her own Instagram Stories about the upcoming event for her brand by explaining, “Hey guys, I’ve just come out of the most exciting shoot that we’ve been doing all day for Maebe today. But, you may have seen over on the Maebe store Instagram account that we’ve just announced our pop-up shop – a little bit of a surprise for you all”.

“So we’re doing a pop-up shop on the 21st of this month. A few of you did actually guess it. But I’m just so, so, so excited and I wanted to just jump on and explain a little bit about it”.

The former reality star went on to share details about purchasing tickets before adding, “This is basically going to be a showcase of Maebe. It’s going to be an event where you guys can come and experience the brand, get a feel for the clothes”.

“Obviously I will be there, I can’t wait to meet you all. I’m literally so excited. So much time and effort and attention to detail has gone into this pop-up. I’ve literally poured my heart and soul into it as well as creating everything else for Maebe. It’s been an absolutely crazy journey. I still can’t believe that I can talk about it”.