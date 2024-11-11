Molly-Mae admits she misses ‘partner support’ after split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the moment she realised she misses having the support of a partner, following her split from Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island finalist announced her split from fiancé Tommy in August, after five years together. The former couple are continuing to co-parent their one-year-old daughter Bambi, whom they welcomed last January.

Now, several months on from her breakup, Molly-Mae has shared a candid update on her adjustment to life as a single parent.

In her latest YouTube video, the 25-year-old recalled a disastrous recent trip that she took to Dubai with Bambi.

“It utterly knocked my confidence as a mum, because I felt like, over the last few months, I’ve been getting into a really, really good place with motherhood. Feeling so confident, feeling really on top of my game, feeling like I’ve got Bambi sussed,” Molly-Mae explained.

“I really felt kind of like a single parent. I massively noticed the missing piece of the puzzle of your partner, and that emotional support and the physical support also, of a father,” she admitted.

“[Bambi] got this cough that I took her to the doctors for yesterday, but she was quite poorly. She had a bad chest, she had a snotty nose,” she detailed, noting that her daughter “cried for 95% of the trip”.

“We came home early, because I was like, ‘What is the point in being here? She’s so unhappy.’ The reason why I booked this trip was for a holiday for me and a holiday for her, to enjoy it […] and she just hated it,” Molly-Mae confessed.

“I just felt a bit stupid that I’d taken her to the other side of the world and spent all of this money on a trip, when she would have just been happier going to her usual softplays, her usual classes, eating her usual foods,” she stated.

“It has knocked my confidence so much with taking Bambi abroad ever again. It kind of made me feel quite emotional, just to feel like I actually really, in motherhood, needed emotional and physical support. It was just a bit heavy,” Molly-Mae concluded.