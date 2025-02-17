Mollie King shares sweet update after giving birth to second child

Mollie King has shared a beautiful update after the arrival of her second child!

Last month, The Saturdays singer confirmed that she had given birth to her second child alongside her fiancé, retired cricket player Stuart Broad.

The couple, who are also parents to their two-year-old daughter Annabella, welcomed another baby girl into their family, and have since named her Liliana.

For the past few weeks, proud dad Stuart has been in South Africa, taking part in the coverage of the Betway SA20 cricket league.

Now, following his long-awaited return home to the UK, Mollie has shared a sweet update on her young family!

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post a selection of photos from recent weeks. The first snap sees the family-of-four reunited for the first time at 5am, following Stuart’s arrival back home.

The remaining snaps showcase adorable glimpses of the couple’s two daughters, including newborn Liliana wearing a giraffe baby grow, and toddler Annabella colouring in a ‘Welcome Home Daddy’ sign.

“There’s nothing better than having the whole family back together,” Mollie penned in her caption.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Mollie’s 1M followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Gorgeous photos. Whole family cuddles are the best,” one fan replied.

“What a stunning family,” another commented.

“So much love in these pictures!” a third fan added.

On January 5, Mollie and Stuart announced the birth of their second child. At the time, the couple uploaded a black-and-white image of the family-of-four holding out their hands, including their newborn daughter’s tiny hand.

“Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness!” Mollie and Stuart exclaimed in their joint caption, sharing their baby girl’s name.

“You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for,” they added.