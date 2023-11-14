Mollie King reveals insight into daughter Annabella’s first birthday

Mollie King has had a lot to celebrate recently!

Over the weekend, The Saturdays singer and her fiancé, retired cricketer Stuart Broad, marked the first birthday of their daughter Annabella.

The couple welcomed their first child together on November 12 of last year, almost two years after the pair got engaged.

A few days on from reaching their baby girl’s special day, Mollie has now chosen to share a glimpse into their celebrations!

Last night, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram account to post an adorable montage of Annabella’s first birthday party.

The video showcases the tot, dressed in a beautiful pink tutu, smiling and laughing as she took part in party games with her dearest loved ones.

As part of the festivities, Annabella and her guests enjoyed a two-tiered pink cake with the words, ‘Annabella Is One’, written on its side. A fondant elephant and giraffe were also perched on top of the cake.

In the caption of her post, proud mum Mollie went on to gush about her daughter’s milestone day.

“We don’t usually go too big on birthdays but this one felt like a real landmark! Our baby girl is one,” the radio presenter penned.

“Not only were we celebrating a year of our lovely Annabella but also toasting our first year as parents and thanking our family and friends who’ve helped us along the way!” Mollie continued.

“Annabella we couldn’t be more proud of you and can’t wait to see the magic you bring into our lives in the years to come!” she concluded.

Many of Mollie’s 1M Instagram followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to send their own well-wishes.

“Happy 1st Birthday Annabella, hope you have had a lovely day,” one fan replied.

“Happy 1st Birthday Beautiful Annabella . She’s a mini you @mollieking,” another teased.

“Gorgeous precious memories,” a third fan agreed.