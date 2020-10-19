Missing a real holiday tan? We’ve got the perfect product for you.

The Bondi Sands brand is so much more than just self-tanning products – it is about sand, sea and sun and the lifestyle that comes with it and reminds us of a life pre-Covid where you could get away to far away places, laze on stunning beaches and get a ‘real’ tan if you were so inclined. But given our inability to travel for the foreseeable future, Bondi Sands has launched a new product which will deliver on the tanning side of things.

With those long dark Irish evenings starting to close in, Bondi Sands has launched its NEW Self-Tanning Lotion in Ultra Dark, to get us through those winter months and achieve that year-round deep Australian tan.

Combining an innovative dual action formula with the highest level of active tanning ingredients it results in a long-lasting tan that is perfect for those seeking the darkest glow.

The lightweight lotion absorbs quickly into the skin for a comfortable tanning experience. Enriched with moisturising Aloe Vera, the ultra-hydrating formula increases tan longevity and leaves the skin feeling nourished, which is especially important during those colder winter months when skin can be drier.

Infused with the scent of coconut, enjoy the benefits of flawless, salon quality results with the next level in self-tanning – Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Lotion in Ultra Dark.

Available from Shaw’s Department Stores and Cloud10beauty. RRP €23.99