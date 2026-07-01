The Boots beauty launches worth knowing about this summer

Boots Ireland has been quietly dropping some seriously good beauty launches this summer and the SPF edit alone is worth your attention. Whether you’re a diligent daily SPF wearer or someone who panic-buys sun cream at the airport, there are a few new arrivals landing in stores that are genuinely worth adding to your routine.

Here are four products that have been turning heads on the beauty floor right now.

NIVEA SUN Silky UV Stick SPF 50+

This one is clever. The NIVEA SUN Silky UV Stick SPF 50+ is a solid-format sunscreen that comes in a small 15g twist-up stick, meaning no spillage in your bag, no greasy fingers and no excuses. It offers very high SPF 50+ and PA++++ broad-spectrum protection, covering both UVA and UVB. For anyone who’s ever tried to reapply liquid SPF over makeup mid-afternoon, this format makes an enormous amount of sense. It’s compact enough to live in a jacket pocket or the bottom of a tote without a second thought.

CeraVe Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+

CeraVe has built its entire reputation on no-nonsense skincare that actually delivers, and its Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+ is no different. Developed with dermatologists, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, works for both kids and adults, and crucially leaves no white residue — something that cannot be said for a lot of sunscreens that claim the same. It’s water and sweat resistant too, covers UVA and UVB, and comes in a generous 177ml tube. A proper everyday SPF that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50+ keeps skin protected daily.

The Bigger Boots Summer Beauty Picture

Beyond SPF, Boots is bringing in a wider wave of new launches for summer 2026. Fenty Beauty continues to be one of the strongest performers on the beauty floor, and joining the line-up are Dr.Melaxin and P.Louise — both available on the high street exclusively at Boots. P.Louise in particular has had a serious cult following online for years, so its arrival in a physical Boots store is a genuinely big deal for anyone who’s been adding it to wishlists from afar.

All of these launches are available in Boots stores nationwide and online at boots.ie. If you have a Boots Advantage Card, it’s worth using it — extra savings on top of new launches is never a bad combination.