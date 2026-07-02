The Dublin Horse Show’s Best Dressed Competition is back with a €10,000 prize

If you’ve ever stood in front of your wardrobe at 7am, half-asleep, trying to locate a matching pair of school socks, the idea of a day out where getting dressed is the entire point might sound like absolute heaven. The Gallagher Dublin Horse Show returns to the RDS from 5th to 9th August and the Best Dressed Competition is back on Thursday 6th August — and this year it comes with a €10,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Yes. Ten thousand euro. For an outfit. We’ll wait while you rethink that capsule wardrobe situation.

What is the Best Dressed Competition?

Formerly known as Ladies Day, the Best Dressed Competition has evolved into one of the most anticipated style events of the Irish social calendar. Taking place on the Band Lawn of the RDS, it draws hundreds of entrants every year — people who have thought long and hard about their look, sourced their millinery, and are genuinely ready to bring it. The competition is sponsored by Poretti and celebrates individuality, creativity and Irish design.

Returning to the judging panel is Limerick fashion designer and Poretti ambassador Aoife McNamara, alongside style journalist Bairbre Power — who is back for her seventh consecutive year as a judge. “The standard of style at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show is always incredibly high,” says Aoife. “I love seeing how people interpret fashion in their own unique way. There is a real appreciation for craftsmanship, individuality and sustainability among entrants, which makes judging both inspiring and challenging.”

Bairbre is equally enthusiastic. “One of the things I love most about the Best Dressed event at the RDS every August is the palpable sense of excitement among the entrants and their eagerness to share their fashion stories with us on the judging stage. There’s a wonderful camaraderie on the day and lots of friendships started in the queue at the RDS.”

TV and radio presenter Laura Woods returns as MC, and she’s clearly counting down the days. “Best Dressed is one of my favourite days of the summer. There’s an amazing energy on the Band Lawn from the moment the first entrants arrive. Every year brings a new mix of fashion, personality and unforgettable moments.”

The prizes (because they’re rather good)

Beyond the headline €10,000 cash prize sponsored by Poretti, there are several other awards worth knowing about:

Best Dressed Runner Up , sponsored by The InterContinental Dublin: a luxurious two-night bed and breakfast stay at the hotel.

Most Creative Hat , sponsored by Ireland’s Blue Book: a €2,000 voucher for stays and fine dining across Ireland’s most charming properties.

Irish Heritage & Sustainability Style Award , sponsored by Jack Murphy: a €1,500 Jack Murphy wardrobe voucher for a heritage-inspired look.

Best Classic Elegance (new for 2026), sponsored by Cashel Palace Hotel: an overnight suite stay for two with dinner in the Michelin-starred Bishop’s Buttery, plus a €100 boutique voucher.

On the day itself, the Kash Beauty team will be on the Band Lawn offering complimentary makeup touch-ups, while the team from LanaiBLO will be on hand to sort fly-aways and add those finishing touches before entrants hit the stage. Honestly, the whole thing sounds like a spa day and a fashion show rolled into one.

How to enter (and why you should register early)

Online registration for Best Dressed is already open at dublinhorseshow.com and it’s worth getting in early. One lucky entrant who registers online will win a Kash Beauty hamper worth more than €200, with the prize drawn on 6th August.

Need outfit inspiration? A recent fashion shoot at the RDS showcased the work of Irish milliners Carol Kennelly Millinery and Aoife Harrison Design, alongside pieces from Synan O’Mahony, ReRuns and some choice vintage finds. Think brocade coats, wide-brim hats, and the kind of considered dressing that makes you feel a million dollars — or at least €10,000 worth of it.

The full Gallagher Dublin Horse Show runs from 5th to 9th August at the RDS. Tickets are available now and kids under four go free. You can save 10% on tickets when you book through the website.

So whether you’re planning a full Best Dressed entry or just want an excuse to wear something gorgeous on a weekday in August — consider this your sign.