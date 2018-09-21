Missed out on Hozier tickets today? He’s playing 1 more Xmas gig

After four long years of waiting, Hozier released new music this month, to much acclaim.

In even better news it was announced that the Irish singer was taking said new music on tour this December all over Ireland.

However, all of Hozier’s Irish dates sold out this morning.

If you were left sadly disappointed and ticketless, then never fear – you have one more opportunity to see the man himself live on stage.

Hozier is set to headline the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of ISPCC this year.

Kicking off in the 3Arena on Friday 14th December, tickets are available from €39.50 will go on sale this Wednesday 26th September at 9am via Ticketmaster.

We'll see you in the virtual queue.