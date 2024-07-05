Mindy Kaling shares new snap of third child after secret pregnancy

Mindy Kaling has shared a sweet update on her newborn, after announcing that she had secretly welcomed her third child.

The Office star shocked fans last month when she revealed that she had privately given birth to her third child in February.

Mindy, who has kept all of her pregnancies hidden from the public eye, is now a mum to a baby girl named Anne, alongside her six-year-old daughter Katherine and three-year-old son Spencer.

Now, Mindy has taken the opportunity to share a heartwarming update on her young family!

Last night, in honour of Independence Day in the United States, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of herself and her young children enjoying a day at the beach.

One of the adorable images showcases Mindy smiling into the selfie camera as she cradles her baby daughter Anne.

“A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day,” the mum-of-three gushed in her caption.

Following her cute update, many of Mindy’s 6.3M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Nothing better than watching your children play on the beach. Congratulations Mindy!” one fan replied.

“Very sweet… still can’t believe you’re a mom of three now!!” another commented.

On June 24, Mindy marked her 45th birthday with the news that she had privately welcomed her third child earlier this year.

Mindy, who is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, unveiled three snaps from her pregnancy, including an image of the moment Katherine and Spencer visited her in hospital.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” she confirmed.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” Mindy added.