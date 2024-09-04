Mindy Kaling posts adorable insight into son Spencer’s birthday

Mindy Kaling has been celebrating!

Yesterday (September 3), the former The Office star marked the fourth birthday of her son Spencer.

The actress is also a mum to two daughters – six-year-old Katherine and six-month-old Anne. Mindy has never publicly revealed her children’s father, and she tends to keep her little ones private from the public eye.

Now, in honour of Spencer’s special day, Mindy has taken the opportunity to share a rare glimpse into his life!

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from Spencer’s birthday celebrations.

Spencer’s party was in the theme of Disney’s Cars, with the images showcasing a Lightning McQueen birthday cake and a bouncy castle. The birthday boy was also treated to balloons which read ‘Happy Birthday’ in his playroom.

“Happy Birthday to my number one guy, Spencer Kaling (who woke up this morning and said ‘I had a great night’s sleep and now I’m four!’),” Mindy gushed in her caption.

Many of Mindy’s 6.2M followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their own birthday wishes.

“What an awesome room! Happy Birthday Spencer!” one fan replied.

“Fun fun! Enjoy every minute of it!” another exclaimed.

“Happy Birthday sweet boy!!! Hope you had a wonderful birthday!!!” a third fan added.

Spencer’s birthday comes just a few months after Mindy made the surprise announcement that she had welcomed her third child.

On June 24, The Mindy Project actress unveiled three snaps on Instagram – Katherine and Spencer bonding with their new sibling, visiting their mother in hospital, and a third shot of Mindy’s baby bump.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Mindy wrote, as she shared the news on her own birthday.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she added.