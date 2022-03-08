Mindy Kaling announces sad news about Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Listen up, Never Have I Ever fans!

Show creator and writer Mindy Kaling has announced some very sad news this evening, and Never Have I Ever viewers are going to be bitterly disappointed.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mindy revealed that the popular coming-of-age comedy series will be ending with season four. On the bright side though, it would seem the upcoming third season isn’t too far away.

“Hey Crickets! We’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer!” she excitedly revealed.

Continuing, Mindy announced, “Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you.”

“Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you! Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.”

Never Have I Ever is a wholesome teen comedy series, loosely based on Mindy’s childhood endevors in Boston, with the show featuring an ethnically and sexually diverse cast of characters.

The show first aired on Netflix in April 2020, with season two dropping on the streaming service last July, following an abundance of praise for breaking South Asian stereotypes.

It follows the life of American-Indian high-schooler Devi Vishwakumar from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. As an awkward, nerdy and sexually empowered young teenager Devi is determined to have sex, get a boyfriend and live her best High School life — not necessarily in that order.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted, funny yet endearing show to watch with your teenaged siblings, then this is definitely the show for you!

While we don’t officially have a release date for season three just yet, we do know that it will be arriving on Netflix at some stage this summer.