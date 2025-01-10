Milo Ventimiglia loses his home in LA fires amid wife’s pregnancy

Milo Ventimiglia has confirmed that his Los Angeles home has burned down in a wildfire, days before he is set to become a father for the first time.

The This Is Us star shared yesterday (January 9) that his home in the Malibu area has been lost to the ongoing fires. Milo’s wife, model Jarah Mariano, is currently nine months pregnant with their first child.

The fires in Los Angeles began in the Palisades area on Tuesday (January 7). Numerous other fires have since spread across the city, with strong winds making them difficult to contain. At least 10 people have died, and around 180,000 others have been evacuated.

Accompanied by CBS Evening News, Milo returned to the site of his home for the first time since its destruction.

Speaking to CBS, the 47-year-old couldn’t help but get emotional as he reflected on his home being turned into rubble.

“It’s heavy. You start thinking about all of the memories in the different parts of the house. Then, you see your neighbours’ houses and everything kind of around, and your heart just breaks,” Milo confessed.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia tells CBS News’ @TonyDokoupil he helplessly watched his home burn to the ground through security cameras. The 47-year-old father-to-be returned to his property to see what was left. pic.twitter.com/jidcR5ZAsY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2025

The Gilmore Girls actor then went on to share that he watched his home burn down live with his wife Jarah, as they still had access to their security cameras after evacuating to safety.

“I think there's a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening,’ and then at a certain point, we just turned it off. It's like, ‘What? What good is it to continue watching?’ We kind of accepted the loss,” Milo explained.

When asked if the parents-to-be had already bought a crib for their baby, who is due in a few days, the TV star confessed: “Yeah. The whole thing was set up, ready to go.”

However, Milo revealed that he is trying to remain positive, as he concluded: “We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog are most important."