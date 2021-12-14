Millie Mackintosh shares special moment Sienna met her baby sister

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh is absolutely loving life as a mum-of-two-under-two, still enjoying her blissful baby bubble after welcoming the birth of her second daughter, Aurelia, just two weeks ago.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, 32-year-old Millie opened up about the sweet moment her one-year-old daughter Sienna was introduced to her new baby sister.

Recalling the special moment, Millie explained, “I came home from the hospital after two nights, Hugo carried Aurelia in her car seat and we put her on the floor so Sienna could come say hi but didn’t make a big fuss.”

“She kept saying ‘baby’ and came over and gave her a kiss. It was one of my favourite moments since becoming a parent!”

How adorable!

Millie also opened up about her c-section recovery this morning during an Instagram Q&A. “I feel very fortunate that I have found the c-section recovery much easier second time around,” Millie explained.

“My body seems to just know what it’s doing and it’s less of a shock. It hasn’t been pain free but I feel much more able to do things and emotionally have been more stable,” she continued.

“I will share more about my postpartum journey soon, having lots of help has definitely played a big part.”

Speaking of help, Millie also opened up about what sort of assistance she’s been receiving as a new mum — a subject in which many women in the public eye and in the real world shy away from due to a fear of being judged.

However, it’s important to remember that seeking help is never something to be ashamed of, as Millie explains that she has “a wonderful day time nanny and has also been using a night nanny a few nights a week to catch up on some sleep which has been a big help!”

“Hugo had two weeks paternity leave and my mum and close friends have been a big support too.”

“After my c-section I’ve been told not to lift Sienna for six weeks so having someone around to help has been essential. I feel very lucky to have a great support network, especially with an energetic toddler running around!”