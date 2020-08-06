Millie Mackintosh posts empowering breastfeeding photo

Women should not be shamed for breastfeeding publicly. Expecting us to hide in cramped public toilets or in our cars is simply outrageous. All we're doing is simply feeding our baby so why do people feel the need to complain and insult women who are simply taking care of their baby boy or girl?

This week is World Breast Feeding Week and to help normalise breastfeeding, Millie Mackintosh has shared a beautiful photo of her feeding her daughter Sienna. The mum, who welcomed her baby girl in May, penned a moving message alongside the photo.

"Let’s celebrate breast feeding! Yes it’s hard at times but it’s also natural and beautiful and I feel very lucky I’ve been able to experience it!

"There have been highs and lows but it’s been a big part of my motherhood journey so far and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I have to admit going up nearly 10 bra sizes practically overnight has been a pleasurable silver lining!!" the former Made In Chelsea star wrote.

The mum reflected on how breastfeeding helped her develop a special bond with her daughter, "Such special memories that will stay with me forever!"

She encouraged her followers to share their personal stories in the comments in a bid to normalise breastfeeding.