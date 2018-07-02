Millie Mackintosh is bohemian chic as she marries Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are officially husband and wife.

The former Made in Chelsea stars, who have known each other since they were 16, tied the knot at Whithurst Park in West Sussex over the weekend.

Millie told Hello! '' "Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life."

Hugo added, "I’ve never been happier."

The couple shared photos from their big day with Hello! magazine, where they revealed that the ceremony was a religious blessing as they had married three days previously in an official service at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London.

Made in Chelsea pal Spencer Matthews acted as best man for the couple and Millie stunned in a bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress with detachable ‘double bubble’ sleeves.

Millie recently celebrated her hen party in a luxury countryside location in the Cotswolds.

The bride-to-be enjoyed the raucous weekend with her fellow Made in Chelsea co-stars including Rosie Fortescue and Caggie Dunlop.

Having dated briefly in 2011 while on Made in Chelsea together, they soon split and Millie went on to marry rapper Professor Green (real name Stephen Manderson) from 2013 – 2016.

The couple divorced later that year and Millie rekindled her romance with Hugo soon after.

Hugo got down on one knee last July in Greece, where they were celebrating Millie's 28th birthday.

My one and only A post shared by Hugo Taylor (@hugotaylorlondon) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

Speaking of his new bride, Hugo told Hello!: “I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together.”

Millie then added: "But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

Huge congratulations to this beautiful couple!