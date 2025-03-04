Millie Bobby Brown shares statement amid trolling on her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown has responded to the ongoing trolling on her appearance.

In recent days, the Stranger Things star has attended multiple premieres to promote her new Netflix film, The Electric State. After each red carpet, the 21-year-old received a wave of negativity online, accusing her of dressing older than her age.

Now, Millie has chosen to speak out about how the trolling has affected her. Last night, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video message.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this,” Millie began.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target,” she explained, before describing recent articles written about her as “bullying”.

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks,” Millie argued.

She continued: “Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

Millie concluded her statement by adding: “If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Following her candid statement, many of Millie’s fellow stars have been expressing their support.

“Enormously proud of you. Xxx,” penned Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Well said Millie. Handled with grace,” added Millie’s Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge.