Miley Cyrus teases about a Hannah Montana reboot in the future

Could it be true? Miley Cyrus once again gives us hope that a reboot for her Disney series, Hannah Montana, could be coming down the line. 

Miley spoke about the possibility of a reboot to Carolina Bermudez in an interview on Carolina With Greg T In The Morning. When asked what the chances were of Cyrus portraying Hannah Montana again in a reboot, or if she could ever see herself doing a TV series again, Miley responded:

“You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out… The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana. And also yeah I'd love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound-stage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is exactly the glimmer of hope we needed today. We can’t wait for the gang to get back together for a good, old, Disney channel reunion.

Since launching her career on the Disney show, Hannah Montana, in 2006 with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus; a show all about a teen pop star who lives a double-life; Miley has gone on to pursue a successful career as a singer-songwriter, actress and record producer. Most recently she released a new single, called Midnight Sky.

