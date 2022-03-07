Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles to feature on Bridgerton S2’s playlist

People all over the world fell absolutely in love with the new Netflix series, Bridgerton, last year as we were completely immersed in the scandalous drama of regency London, and all the raunchy romances that come along with it!

However, it was the classic take on modern pop songs which truly surprised us. After all, who could forget that iconic honeymoon montage to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams? Other memorable covers included Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy and Arianna Grande’s Thank You, Next.

This season though we’re being treated to a whole new playlist full of our favourite pop songs, as they’re given a new lease of life on the ‘Ton. From Harry Styles to Miley Cyrus, it’s going to be quite the soundtrack!

Here’s a rundown of all the modern tracks being given the Bridgerton treatment this season.

Stay Away by Nirvanna

Material Girl by Madonna

Diamonds by Rihanna

Dancing On My Own by Robyn

You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

What About Us by P!NK

How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris & Disciples

Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus

Speaking about the amount of work that went into getting these classical covers, Bridgerton’s music supervisor, Justin Kamps said that Harry Styles’ song wasn’t an easy acquisition.

“I am excited about the Harry Styles cover, ‘Sign of the Times,’ because that one was a pretty difficult clearance. That one took the longest to get everyone to sign off on. I think everyone will really love it,” he remarked when speaking to TUDUM.

However, it seems Kamps is already getting excited about Bridgerton season three, hinting that we might have a few Olivia Rodrigio tracks to look forward to!

“I was a big fan of the Olivia Rodrigo album [Sour] this past year. And there are some songs on there that I would just love to get in there. I really love the song ‘Happier.’ I thought that was such a beautiful and sad song.”

“I don’t know if the right situation would come up for that, but I think that would be great, or ‘Traitor,’” Justin added before going on to explain that they actually “did get some Olivia Rodrigo string covers this season, but just didn’t find the right place for them.”

“So, that’s something I would like to include because I just think her songwriting is great and it makes for some beautiful string quartet versions.”

Bridgerton season two is due to land on Netflix this coming March 25.