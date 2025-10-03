Miley Cyrus confesses she sees herself as the first ‘cancelled’ person

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she sees herself as the “first person to be cancelled”.

The Flowers singer received a wave of backlash during the 2010s, during her transition from being a Disney child star to a more mature artist. In particular, Miley was shamed for being “too sexual” in 2013, when she performed live at the VMA's with Robin Thicke.

Now, over a decade on from her controversies, Miley has spoken out about the difficult times in her career.

In a clip from an upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 32-year-old was asked for her thoughts as she reflects on that period of her life.

"I was the first person to maybe ever be cancelled, I guess," Miley admitted.

The Grammy winner noted that the criticisms she received – which also included negative responses to her Wrecking Ball music video – did not affect her perspective on her art.

"I didn't know until I was older, actually, how brutal it really was… It was very challenging for other people but for me, it was a good time,” she teased.

"It looked fun and it was fun. So it wasn't until I was older that I realised how harsh [the reaction was],” Miley continued.

"I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now. But at the time, it was awesome,” she concluded.

This is not the first time that Miley has spoken out about her tumultuous period in the public eye.

In June of this year, the Malibu hitmaker stated on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast that her relationships with her siblings were affected by the controversies.

"There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me. I remember my brother at one point he was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister,’” Miley shared.

“I was a hard sibling to have as a little girl, so I was like, 'All right we're even.’ I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally,” she added.