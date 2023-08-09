SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Midweek film: One of the best period dramas is on the telly tonight

by

We’re officially halfway through the week!

Even though we’re on a shorter working week this week (all thanks to Monday’s Bank Holiday), we’re still desperate to have a relaxing evening. We deserve a bit of me time!

In particular, we’re in the mood to have a stunning night in with a cosy sofa, plenty of snacks and a great film to watch. Swoonworthy period dramas are always our go-to, and thankfully, RTÉ One has got us covered this evening!

So, listen up Downton Abbey fans, because tonight, RTÉ One will be airing Downton Abbey The Movie!

Credit: Focus Features

This is the first of two recent ventures that the Downton gang took to the big screen, and it was first released back in 2019. 

In short, the first Downton Abbey film is set two years after the original TV series concluded. 

It’s 1927, and things have certainly changed around Downton – Thomas Barrow has now taken over from Mr Carson as butler, Mary has since welcomed a second child, and Edith is still adjusting to her new title of Marquess of Hexham.

However, the upstairs and downstairs worlds of Downton are soon thrown into disarray when they are told that King George V and Queen Mary will be visiting the estate during a royal tour. 

Credit: Focus Features

Chaos is quickly unleashed around the household, as both the staff and the Crawley family prepare for their first royal visit – but will it be a roaring success, or an absolute disaster?

The first film in the Downton Abbey franchise features the return of all of your favourite stars, including the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter and Maggie Smith. 

Downton Abbey will air tonight on RTÉ One at 9:35pm. So, get the snacks in!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.