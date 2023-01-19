MIC’s Maeva D’Ascanio reveals she ‘hated’ her birth experience

Maeva D’Ascanio has been opening up about her birth experience.

The Made In Chelsea star welcomed her first child in November of last year with her co-star and fiancé James Taylor. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy named Beau.

Since giving birth, Maeva has occasionally hinted on social media that her experience with labour was not necessarily a smooth one, and that she had ended up giving birth through a caesarean.

This afternoon, the 30-year-old decided to clarify how she feels about her birth experience by opening up an Instagram Q&A with her 332K followers.

When asked if her C-section birth was a positive or scary experience, Maeva replied: “Scary. I hated it.”

However, the reality star then went on to explain her answer further. “Ok I shouldn’t be so negative about it,” Maeva retracted. “I didn’t like it as it was an emergency c section and I wasn’t prepared.”

Maeva then gave a few details about how her postpartum journey is going. “The recovery is tough I can’t lie! However what is positive: scars are done so well now! I love mine,” she revealed.

In a later question asking if she had gone back to the gym yet, Maeva shared that she is currently battling with postpartum anxiety. “No, as I have a really bad anxiety. Just going outside my house makes me feel nervous,” she wrote candidly.

However, Maeva added that she has been encouraging herself to go outside of her comfort zone in recent days. “This week I’m pushing myself, I’m travelling to London today and yesterday walked with the baby,” she penned proudly.

The first few weeks of baby Beau’s life have not exactly been plain sailing, after a health scare with his breathing and subsequently being separated from Maeva when she contracted Covid. We have our fingers crossed that things will ease for the happy family soon!