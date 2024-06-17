MIC’s Francesca Newman-Young speaks out after London wedding

Francesca Newman-Young has spoken out after her London wedding!

This weekend, the former Made In Chelsea star tied the knot at Chelsea Town Hall with her partner Peter Clarke.

In images obtained by MailOnline, the newlyweds looked blissful as they emerged onto the steps of the registry office, after saying their vows.

Francesca looked like a blushing bride, choosing to don a long sleeved white gown, paired with a stunning veil. Peter, who proudly linked arms with his new wife, also carried the couple’s beloved dog down the steps.

Now, after tying the knot with her long-term love, Francesca has opened up for the first time about her nuptials.

The 37-year-old, who appeared on Made In Chelsea from 2013 to 2018, took to her Instagram stories earlier today to share a video message with her followers.

“I just wanted to drop a note and say thank you for all your gorgeous messages. They mean the world and I will try and respond to all of you,” she gushed at the beginning of the clip.

“Just feel quite overwhelmed today. It's so crazy to have the London part of the wedding and the whole weekend together, and now it’s back to reality. It just feels wild!” Francesca continued.

The new bride then went on to praise her wedding photographer, adding: “I’m so, so excited to share Millie’s photos with you. I promise you, I will as soon as I can. It was just amazing and she did such a gorgeous job of taking photos.”

In a written message alongside a selfie, Francesca later teased: “…And there’s still so much more to come with the wedding in Mallorca. Eek. I can’t wait to share everything.”

Francesca and her new husband Peter have been together for the past nine years. In January 2022, the reality star announced her engagement, after Peter popped the question during a trip to Jamaica.

At the time, Francesca chose to share her engagement ring with some selfies of the couple on holiday, along with the caption: “Jamaican me a wife”.