Michelle Williams confirms gender of fourth child after surrogacy

Michelle Williams has revealed an insight into the birth of her fourth child!

In April, The Greatest Showman star confirmed that she had quietly welcomed her fourth child into the world via surrogacy, alongside her husband Thomas Kail.

Michelle shares two more small children with Thomas – five-year-old son Hart and another child, who was born in 2022. The actress is also a mum to her 19-year-old daughter Matilda Rose, whom she welcomed with the late actor Heath Ledger in October 2005.

Now, a few months on from becoming a mother-of-four, Michelle has opened up for the first time about her experience with surrogacy.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Tiffany Haddish, the 44-year-old was complimented on her figure after welcoming multiple children.

"Then I've got to give a big shout out to Christine, ‘cause this last baby did not come through my body," Michelle teased.

"But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine,” she praised further, confirming that she welcomed another daughter into her family.

Michelle continued by adding: "Thanks to Christine, I have three under five at home."

Elsewhere in her interview, Michelle was asked how she has been finding motherhood so far.

"Everything's good and under control. I'm the adult. I'm trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance," the Dawson’s Creek actress explained.

"I hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I'm just wondering when. Because I'm a working mom. Like, I already have the guilt, and I don't want to take more time away from them, but I understand, I need to fill up the tank," she stated, adding that she has finally "figured it out."