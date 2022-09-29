Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to Coolio as he passes away aged 59

Rapper Coolio tragically passed away yesterday, September 28, after reportedly being found unresponsive, and since the sad news was announced, tributes have been pouring in from celebrities that knew and admired the star.

Scarface actress Michelle Pfeiffer was among the famous faces to pay their respects to the Gangsta’s Paradise singer.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share the Gangsta’s Paradise music video to her 2.4M followers. The hit 90’s song featured in the film, Dangerous Minds, which Pfeiffer starred in.

Michelle’s caption read, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995”.

“He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack- which I think was the reason our film saw so much success”.

She added, “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”.

Many fans of the actress commended her for the lovely tribute she wrote in honour of Coolio. One fan penned, “Beautiful tribute, Michelle x”.

“This song was perfect for the movie. Beautiful post. RIP”, wrote a second fan. A third added, “One of the greatest hip hop tracks and videos of all time. Incredibly sad day, R.I.P Coolio”.

Other celebrities that shared tributes for the rapper included Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, LeBron James and MC Hammer.

Talent management agency Trinity Arts International Tweeted earlier today saying, “We are incredibly saddened by this devastating news! Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones at this time”.