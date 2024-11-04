Michael Bublé shares insight into family life ahead of Christmas

Michael Bublé has been opening up about life with his family.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer shares 11-year-old Noah, eight-year-old Elias, six-year-old Vida and two-year-old Cielo with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

As the festive period approaches, a time where many fans wait for Bublé to ‘defrost’ with some classic Christmas music, Michael has shared an insight into spending time with his little ones.

In an interview with People, the 49-year-old revealed, “There's never a moment at this point when I can ever imagine my life without them. I got a 2-year-old girl who's now the queen of the house”.

“She runs the show, and every morning we look at her and think like, how did we ever live life without her?”.

Michael also opened up about how he plans to spend the festive period with his family as he admitted, “It's beautiful. I see the holidays through the eyes of my kids”.

“And you might not know that about me, that I'm a fan of the holidays”, he joked before explaining, “And I stay busy. My wife and I are, you know, we're very busy watching 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind, and buying Christmas presents”.

When asked if he performs his own festive music for his family, Michael revealed, “Oh, no, They like Spider-Man. We listen, but really, most of our listening is dance parties to Taylor Swift”.

The It’s a Beautiful Day singer then shared a sweet sentiment about his wife as he confessed, “I pretty much would watch anything. I would watch commercials if it meant hanging with her. You have to ask her why she keeps me. I don't know honestly, but I feel very lucky”.

“Last night I was in bed with her. No joke, I looked over and I said, ‘My God, I'm married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, and she's lying next to a little potato man’… Somehow she loves me”.