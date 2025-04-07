Reese Witherspoon praises daughter Ava as she makes acting debut

Reese Witherspoon has been expressing her pride for her daughter!

The Big Little Lies star is a mum to her 25-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Last week, Ava’s acting debut premiered to audiences as she starred in ABC's latest medical drama, Doctor Odyssey.

In the episode, Ava took on the role of one of three college ‘vixens’, who develop crushes on Max (played by Joshua Jackson).

Now, to mark Ava’s huge achievement, Reese has been taking the opportunity to share her adoration for her eldest child!

Last night, the Hollywood star took to her Instagram stories to upload a photo of her TV, displaying Ava as her character in Doctor Odyssey.

“Look who is in the new episode of Dr. Odyssey!” the 49-year-old wrote alongside the image.

“@avaphillippe so proud of you,” Reese went on to add.

Credit: Reese Witherspoon / Instagram

Ava’s acting debut comes just a few months after fans suggested that she should be cast in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

The series – based on the beloved 2001 rom-com, which starred Reese as Elle Woods – will follow Elle throughout high school, a few years before she enrolls at Harvard’s prestigious law school.

On February 13, Prime Video announced that Lexi Minetree will be portraying the younger Elle Woods in the upcoming series.

At the time, Reese took to Instagram to share a video of the moment that she was allowed to tell Lexi that the role was hers.

In her caption, Reese explained: “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree!”

Since then, fans have been given a first-look image from Elle, which showcases Lexi as Elle, wearing her signature pink and grinning as she talks on the phone.

“Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!” Reese teased alongside the photo.