Michael Buble confirms Irish gigs and we’re feeling SO good

Global superstar Michael Bublé has announced Irish dates at 3Arena Dublin on June 6 and SSE Arena Belfast on June 9, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 23, at 9 am.

Order the new album love from www.goldendiscs.ie before 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 18 for access to pre-sale concert tickets.

Love is Michael’s 8th major studio album, which will be available this Friday, November 16.

Last summer, the Feeling Good singer returned to the stage after a lengthy absence for sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin and London’s Hyde Park.

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide, performed hundreds of sold-out shows around the globe, and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards during the course of his extraordinary career.

Tickets from €90.50 including booking fee for Dublin & from £80 for Belfast go on sale Friday, November 23 at 9 am.