Met Éireann issues rain warning across 18 counties nationwide

Yellow rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann across 18 counties nationwide today, Tuesday, July 9.

The counties that are affected are Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow.

Localised flooding is expected in these regions, leading to difficult travel conditions for road users and poor visibility.

According to Met Éireann’s latest weather forecast, persistent rain will be continuing in Leinster, Ulster, Munster and east Connacht for most of today.

This rain will become heavy at times in the east, northeast and midland areas of the country.

Today, the highest temperatures will reach between 13 and 18 degrees. There will also be moderate to fresh northeast winds nationwide.

Tonight, the rain will continue to fall over the northern half of the country, with further heavy falls possible.

The yellow rain warning in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford is expected to end at 4pm today. Yellow warnings in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow will come to an end at midnight tonight.

More rain is expected to fall tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, with cloudy spells. Southern parts of the country will be drier with some sunny spells later in the day.

The yellow rain warnings are currently still in place for tomorrow in Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon. This yellow warning is expected to end at 4am.