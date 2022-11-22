Memorial for Vicky Phelan to take place in Kilkenny this week

A public memorial for Vicky Phelan is to take place this weekend.

The CervicalCheck campaigner passed away in the early hours of last Monday morning, November 14, after being in a lengthy battle with cervical cancer for over a decade. She was 48 years old.

As per her wishes, Vicky’s loved ones held a private funeral for her last Thursday.

In a statement posted to the “Vicky’s Tribe” Facebook page yesterday evening, the Phelan and Kelly families shared their grief. “Goodbyes are never easy & on Thursday last we said ours, in what was a very moving & deeply personal gathering amongst family & friends,” they wrote. “Stories were told & tears were shed, but we also shared a smile or two as we remembered the remarkable life of our wonderful Vicky.”

After thanking the public for their messages of condolence and outpouring of love, the families went on to announce that they have scheduled an opportunity for people to say their goodbyes to a courageous and inspirational woman.

“Vicky was a friend to many & was keen to ensure that all who wanted had the opportunity to join with us in a celebration of her life & pay their final respects,” they penned. “With this in mind, we invite you to her native Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, November 27th next at 1pm, where we will do our best to honour that wish.”

The families added that for those unable to attend, there will be an alternative option for people to pay their respects. “As numbers in the church itself are limited, there will be a live stream available on the day also, details of which will be posted later in the weeklong with further updates on the event itself.”

“At this point it's fair to say that music will feature prominently, with some of her favourite musicians playing a few of her favourite tunes on the day,” the families concluded, honouring Vicky’s deep love of music.

Vicky is survived by her husband Jim, her children Amelia and Daragh, her parents and four siblings.