Meghan remembers Princess Diana in thoughtful Mother’s Day post

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday. America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan and countries across Europe celebrated Mother’s Day on May 12 this year.

In honour of her first Mother’s Day, Meghan shared an intimate photo of her baby boy Archie.

She posted a photo of her holding his tiny feet on Instagram and fans noticed a touching nod to Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law, in the background of the photo.

In the background of the photo, which is believed to have been taken in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, there are purple flowers.

It is understood that they are forget-me-not flowers, which were Diana’s favourite.

Meghan penned a heartfelt note, where she remembered mums who are no longer with us.

The Duchess wrote: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.

Meghan never met Princess Diana but Prince Harry has previously shared that his mum would have adored Meghan.

The new dad said they would have been as thick as thieves if she was still here today.

There’s no doubt Harry and Meghan will ensure that baby Archie knows all about his late-grandmother and the incredible legacy she left behind.