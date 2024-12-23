Meghan Trainor posts adorable tribute to husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has been celebrating her relationship!

Back in 2016, the Made You Look hitmaker made her romance official with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, later went on to welcome two sons together – three-year-old Riley and one-year-old Barry.

Now, to mark her sixth wedding anniversary, Meghan has penned a beautiful tribute to her husband.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning new family portrait of Meghan and Daryl with their two little ones.

The proud mum-of-two also chose to include several photos and videos from throughout her romance with her husband, as well as an official snap from their wedding on December 22, 2018.

“8 years of love, 6 years of magic, 4 years of making perfect, beautiful babies. This life we’ve built together is truly unbelievable. And we’ve only just begun,” Meghan gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You were made for me and I know it when I look at our boys Riley and Barry. You make me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed. You take care of me. You give me all of your love and energy and light,” the Grammy winner continued.

“You are so special and rare in this world and I can’t believe I GET TO LIVE LIFE WITH YOU AS MY SOULMATE/PARTNER/BESTIE. IT IS AN ABSOLUTE HONOR AND A PRIVILEGE LIVING LIFE WITH MY HAND IN YOURS,” she exclaimed further.

Meghan concluded her sweet message by writing: “I love you @darylsabara too much it’s aggressive. Happy 6 year anniversary my love.”

Many of Meghan’s 18.3M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own congratulations.

“Happy anniversary! I love your love and your little family. The cutest little boys,” one fan replied.

“The chemistry between you guys is undeniable, perfect match!” another commented.

“Happy birthday and Happy Anniversary you two,” a third fan added, noting that Meghan’s birthday is also on the same day as her wedding anniversary with Daryl.