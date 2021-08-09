One-Pot Recipe: How to make the most delicious chilli chicken thighs

Over the last year and a half we’ve really expanded our recipe repertoire, experimenting in the kitchen and learning new dishes.

At times cooking has really been a saving grace, offering us a few hours of escapism where we can just forget about the world around us and concentrate on flavour combos and measuring ingredients.

Then there are other times (which come around a lot more often) when all we want to do is curl up in a ball on the sofa, speed-dialing our local takeaway. If you’re sick of spending your evening in the kitchen cooking, eating and then washing up afterwards then this is a recipe for you!

This one-pot wonder truly is our mid-week saviour. It’s super simple and only requires — you guessed it — one pot, making it a major game changer when it comes to doing the dishes.

Not forgetting of course that this recipe is perfect for batch cooking as it serves eight. So if you have a smaller family why not make this recipe today and save yourself from cooking tomorrow?

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 65 mins

Ingredients:

2 large onions, halved and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

265g chorizo, peeled and thickly sliced

4 red peppers, deseeded and cut into large chunks

2 x 400g can chopped tomato

2 chicken stock cubes

½-1 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tsp dried oregano

16 boneless skinless chicken thighs

3 x 410g cans red kidney beans, drained

15g pack coriander , chopped

2-3 avocados, skinned and sliced

Good squeeze lime juice

Method:

Heat oven to fan 160°C/320°F/ gas 4. Fry the onions in the oil for 5 minutes until they are soft and begin to turn golden brown. Tip in the chorizo and fry for another few minutes.

Mix in the peppers, and then add in the tomatoes, a can of water, the stock cubes, chilli and oregano.

Place the chicken thighs on top of the sauce, packing them down a little. Bring to a simmer,cover, and then place in the oven to cook for 40 mins.

Toss in the beans, stir, then cook for 20 mins more. Add in most of the coriander, toss the rest with the avocado, lime and a little salt, and then place this on top.

Serve with a green salad, cherry tomatoes and slices of red onion.