Meghan Trainor marks son Barry’s first birthday with sweet snaps

Meghan Trainor is celebrating!

The All About That Bass hitmaker welcomed her second son Barry into the world last June with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son Riley.

Today (July 4) marks Barry’s first birthday, and so proud mum Meghan has been taking the opportunity to honour her little boy!

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram account to post numerous, adorable photos of Barry throughout his first year of life.

Some of the snaps showcase Meghan cuddling her second son, while others see Barry playing with his big brother Riley.

“MY SWEET BARRY BOY IS ONE!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING!?” Meghan exclaimed in her caption.

“I blinked but also it feels like I’ve known you my whole life. We all love you so much!” she continued.

“Thanks for all the beautiful smiles and sweet hugs and kisses. You are a gift,” the Made You Look singer added.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Meghan’s 18.3M followers have been taking to her comments section to share their own well-wishes to Barry.

“Too cute! Happy Birthday Barry!” one fan replied.

“Happy bday!!! Looks so much like daddy!!” another gushed.

“Your genes really said ‘nope’,” a third fan teased, adding: “Both so cute and both dads twins.”

Earlier this year, Meghan praised her husband Daryl for being “her everything” by helping her juggle her career with motherhood.

In an interview with E! News in April, she explained: “I love him. He literally drove me to work today. No, I got so lucky”.

Meghan continued: “I don’t know how I did it, but I think I manifested him out of all my songs. I was singing to him for years. I was like, ‘Where are you?’… ‘Come find me’”.